NASELLE – Cheleena Squibb hit a home run and two doubles for a 5 RBI game as Winlock beat Naselle 9-1 Friday, May 3. The Cardinals improved to 12-5. Naselle is 12-1, not counting a pair of double-headers versus Montesano JV.
After Brynn Tarabochia pitched a 1-2-3 first, Squibb came up to lead off the second and launched a home run to right field. In the third her high fly ball landed in right field for a double, driving in two more to make it 4-0. In the fifth, Tarabochia started her off with a fastball on the inside corner above the belt, then got her off balance with low off-speed pitches, inducing a groundout with a 1-2 sinker. But in the seventh, Squibb drove home two more with a double to left.
The Comets held the rest of the lineup in check. Catcher Hollie Haataia made a diving catch of a foul popup way to the right of home plate to end the second, hanging on as her glove went to the ground. Tarabochia used a lightning-quick pickoff move to nail Addison Hall to end the third. Taylor Gudmundsen ranged to her right for a slick backhand play in the fourth.
Kylee Tarabochia drove in Naselle’s only run with a third-inning single that brought home Hailey Weston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.