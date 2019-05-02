The Comets on Thursday finished up a postponed game against Wishkah Valley, winning 18-5. Lily Harman finished 4 for 5 with two doubles.
Softball: Naselle 18, Wishkah Valley 5
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
