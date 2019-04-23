Naselle beat defending Coastal League champion Wishkah 14-1 Monday, April 22. In the second game of the double-header, the Comets led 8-4 after two innings, but the game was suspended due to rain.
Softball: Naselle 14, Wishkah Valley 1
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
