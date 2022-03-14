The excitement level for fastpitch in Naselle is palpable.
Head coach Rebekah Wirkkala had to wait until the basketball team was done with its state tournament run before the core of her team could switch uniforms.
She and assistant coach Kendall Ford are ready. Their last full season was 2019. They had practiced for two weeks before covid cancelled the 2020 season. In 2021, Washington high schools’ schedules ran six weeks with no state tourney.
“Our players are ready to get outside and play in the dirt!” she said. “It is what makes our sport so unique and different than volleyball and basketball.”
She anticipates about 20 turning out, with a couple undecided. That could mean enough for a junior varsity team. “I am not sure if Naselle has ever had a softball JV team. We want to build our programs and grow, and need feeder teams to effectively do that.”
Former standout Comet athlete Lily Harman will be a volunteer coach. Although all players at NHS have to earn their spots in the lineup every season, the coaches have some bright options.
Junior Brynn Tarabochia is a pitcher and infielder and senior Mia Watson is a prospect for centerfield. The bases may be covered by juniors Delaney Kragerud (1) and Lauren Katyryniuk (2) and senior Courtney Paul (3).
Another junior, Haley Eastham, a utility player, is already honing her skills. “Haley has been in the cage lots during preseason and her bat looks very aggressive,” Wirkkala said.
Some coaches bristle at being asked for spring league predictions so early. Not Wirkkala. “I believe we are still the team to beat, along with Mossyrock,” she said.
