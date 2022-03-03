Brynn Tarabochia, center, is sandwiched by Wellpinit defenders Danea Norman (45) and Rayah Hill (4) during first-round action in the state championship. Tarabochia came off the bench, scoring 15 and playing with significant verve throughout.
Lauren Katyryniuk scored 22 points for Naselle from every corner of the court to put the Comets into the 1B WIAA quarterfinals Wednesday.
PATRICK WEBB
Naselle captain Peyton Dalton, left, drives for the hoop guarded by Wellpinit’s Rayah Hill in first-round action in Spokane.
PATRICK WEBB
Morgan Reitz, a senior at Naselle High School, showed her strength as a rebounder during Naselle’s first game at 2022 state.
PATRICK WEBB
SPOKANE — The story of the game can be summed up easily.
Lauren Katyryniuk was on fire.
The Naselle junior scored 22 points to propel her team into the quarterfinals of the 1B WIAA state basketball championships.
The Comets defeated Wellpinit 53-45 in the opening round Wednesday in a loser-out game. They play the No. 1 team Mount Vernon Christian at the Spokane Arena 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Afterward, an ecstatic head coach Russ Hickman was practically doing a dance outside the dressing room — even before he had analyzed the statistics.
“I am almost in disbelief,” he said, recapping the up-and-down season. “Our goal was to get here and win one game at state,” he said. “They are playing with confidence. We thought that we could take advantage of our physical attributes and it really worked.”
Katyryniuk had scored all three of her 3-point attempts and all seven free-throws. “She has elevated her game,” her coach said.
The game was more about poise than stats, but for the record another junior, Brynn Tarabochia came off the bench and scored 15 points and classmate Kaylin Shrives had 11.
Three seniors shined, too. Captain Peyton Dalton contributed leadership and was a calm presence bringing the ball forward when the Comets regrouped, Morgan Reitz was the rebound queen with 10, and Echo Cenci demonstrated her fire on defense, letting no one pass her and wrestling for the ball on the ground three or more times.
Wellpinit’s strategy was to shoot from far out. Junior Melissa Seyler nailed four 3-pointers and seven more shots from the field. Her tally of 19 would have been off the charts — and Naselle would be driving home — had she scored with her missed 3-point attempts. She had 14.
Wellpinit began well and took an early 10-5 lead. Tarabochia joined the party, stole the ball and took it to the hoop. She had the next basket to put Naselle into an 11-10 lead. Reitz scored from close range and Tarabochia added her lone three.
Katyryniuk’s pattern was to score and be fouled in the process, going to the line to add the bonus. As the first half expired, Naselle was running up points, with Tarabochia pushing it to 32-18.
The third quarter saw the Comets with a 20-point lead, but Wellpinit’s zeal meant the scoreboard didn’t show that for long. Seyler stole the ball and scored to bring it to 47-36. Both teams kept pushing and in the end the clock was Naselle’s friend.
