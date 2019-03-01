Naselle's State run ended as Kieron Anderson's 20 points on eight-of-twelve shooting led the Oakesdale Knighthawks to a 68-52 victory in a Friday afternoon game at the State tournament in Spokane. The Hawks shot 62.2 percent.
Naselle usually loves to get out and run, but Friday the 'Hawks were far more successful in creating an open-court game. That, combined with Anderson's work inside, generated easy baskets throughout the day. The Comets put up almost half their shot attempts from three-point range, where they were just 25 of 51.
The loss ended the season for the District IV champion Comets, who went 1-2 in Spokane. Oakesdale advanced to Saturday's fourth-place game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.