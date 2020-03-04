Korin Baker had 25 points and 22 rebounds to lead Curlew to a 53-26 victory over Naselle at the State tournament, ending the Lady Comets' season. For Naselle, Jackie Steenerson and Bella Colombo each had three steals, and Lauren Katyryniuk led the way with eight points.
The 6'1" Baker powered the Cougars to the win, scoring through contact in the post and grabbing 10 offensive rebounds.
In 2B girls basketball, Northwest Christian (19-10), the 14th seed, will be Ilwaco's opponent Thursday after drubbing sixth-seed Adna 47-28 Wednesday.
Naselle's boys team will face no. 6 Muckleshoot Tribal (19-7), which beat Garfield-Palouse 64-58 Wednesday.
Taholah's boys team is out after a double-overtime loss to Oakesdale. Willapa Valley got a big game from Logan Walker in a 66-47 win over Onalaska. The Wahkiakum boys were eliminated on a buzzer-beater by Lake Roosevelt.
