After Naselle’s football game against Odessa Saturday, the coaches gathered the Comet squad on the field at Moses Lake for a debrief of the game, which they lost 76-74, and the season that led up to it.
MOSES LAKE — Naselle’s football team just could not overcome the skills of mighty Odessa in the 1B football playoffs Saturday.
But it was close!
The Comets lost to the Tigers 76-74, a result that ended the NHS team’s solid season. At times the Tigers built a lead, only for Naselle to claw back closer.
Head Coach Kevin McNulty gathered his squad to congratulate them on the season’s effort. “the difference was miscues,” he said to the players, many in tears. “It was not for a lack of heart! I’m really proud of you.”
Naselle had hoped to avenge the 2019 1B championship final defeat by Odessa in which Naselle lost by a hefty margin.
Odessa came into Saturday’s game undefeated having rested during a bye week when Naselle had to play Almira Coulee Hartline in South Bend last weekend. The Comets had faced the Warriors in three semifinals, in 2018, 2019 and 2021, winning only once.
In last week’s game, Naselle ran away 64-6 winners.
Odessa advanced to the semifinals to play the winner of the Mossyrock vs. Liberty Bell (Winthrop) High School game which was being played in Centralia Saturday.
• Look for more coverage in Wednesday’s edition of the Chinook Observer.
