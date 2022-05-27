The determination is evident on the face of Naselle’s Josh Chadwick at the WIAA state 1B state track meet at Eastern Washington University in Cheney as he races toward the final barrier in the 300 meters hurdles preliminary race. His time was good enough to advance to the later finals.
All eyes were turned toward the scoreboard at the stadium in Cheney as Naselle senior Echo Cenci sought to learn if her time in the 100 meters preliminary race was good enough to qualify for the finals. It was, and Comet fans celebrated.
PATRICK WEBB/for the Observer
Naselle senior Echo Cenci, third from left, races toward the finish line in the 100 meter dash preliminaries. Her time was good enough to qualify for the finals later in the meet.
PATRICK WEBB/for the Observer
Comet runners advance to finals in 100m and 300m hurdles
CHENEY — Two Naselle runners made their school proud at the WIAA state 1B state track meet at Eastern Washington University in Cheney Thursday.
The event is the first state meet since 2019. Covid restrictions curtailed student athletics in 2020 and 2021.
For Naselle, in the 1B division, about a dozen Comet athletes will compete.
Senior Josh Chadwick qualified for state in both hurdles events. In the prelims for the 300m Thursday, he placed fourth in his heat with a time of 44.91. This was the sixth-best time, and good enough to advance to the finals.
His 110m hurdles race will be later in the meet.
Senior Echo Cenci, one of two Comet girls competing at state, placed fifth in her heat in the 100m sprint. Her time of 13.53 was good enough to advance to the finals. She will also compete in the pole vault.
She finished in a blur amid all eight runners on the line and there were some anxious moments watching the scoreboard and online result compilations until the qualifiers were announced.
Friday and Saturday sees the other Comet athletes compete in track and field events, including two relays.
