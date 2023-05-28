Senior Bella Colombo concluded her Naselle sports career with an eighth-place medal in the javelin; she had placed third in pole vault. She threw 103.10; the winner, the defending state champion, threw 134.9.
Naselle junior Derek Suomela, left, dips his head at the finish line of the 1B 400 meters final alongside Pearce Hess of Grace Academy. Timekeepers ruled that Suomela had run 51.65 for second place while Hess took the winner’s medal with 51.63.
PATRICK WEBB
Naselle junior Derek Suomela cleared 5.10 to place fourth in the high jump at the state meet; the winner set a 1B record with 6.9.
PATRICK WEBB
Concentration is evident on the face of Naselle junior Jacob Pakenen as he prepared for a pole vault. He cleared 12.0 to place third.
PATRICK WEBB
Jacob Pakenen with his third-place pole vault medal.
PATRICK WEBB
Derek Suomela with his second-place 400m medal.
PATRICK WEBB
NHS freshman Jason Gardner cleared 8.6 in the pole vault, but did not place.
PATRICK WEBB
Eighth-grader Andy Rosas leaped 35.5.75 in the triple jump, but did not make the final cut.
