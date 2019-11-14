Naselle lost to Pomeroy 25-21, 25-11, 27-25 Thursday morning, then beat Grace Academy 25-27, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 in the evening.
Friday morning the Lady Comets will take on Columbia Valley League rival Firm Foundation, whom they upset in District semifinals last week. Another CVL team, District champ Three Rivers Christian, is on the consolation bracket against Providence Classical Christian; the winner of that game will face the winner of Firm Foundation versus Naselle.
The Comets need two straight wins for their third seventh-place finish at State in the last four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.