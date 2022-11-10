Comets begin path to trophy

YAKIMA — There were a lot of smiles on the court, during play and especially afterward.

NHS vball 2 online

Naselle senior Kaylin Shrives pauses to gain her concentration before serving the Comets to victory at the state tournament Thursday. Shrives was everywhere on court, hitting fierce kills, tipping the ball over into unguarded areas, and diving to dig the ball up to keep rallies going.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.