Comets begin path to trophy
YAKIMA — There were a lot of smiles on the court, during play and especially afterward.
Naselle’s No.4-ranked volleyball team begin its path to a state 1B trophy by beating Moses Lake Christian-Covenant Christian handily in three sets Thursday.
Scores were 25-14, 25-10 and 25-19.
The win moved the Comets forward to a WIAA tournament clash Thursday night with Odessa, which beat fifth-ranked Liberty Christian in five sets.
Comet fans are hoping the team will top last year’s fifth-place state finish.
“We were in control the whole time,” said head coach Rebekah Wirkkala. “I really wasn’t too nervous.”
Moses Lake Christian-Covenant Christian combines students from two neighboring eastern Washington church schools. It had beaten Columbia Adventist Academy 3-1 in an early loser-out first-round game. The quick exit from state ended a two-week period before and during Districts in which the Kodiaks, which play in Naselle’s league, won a remarkable three loser-out games.
Against the eastern Washington team, Delaney Kragerud set the tone for dominance with two early powerful serves. At 5-11, the tallest on the squad, she would prove effective blocking Lions’ attacks all game long.
Fellow senior Kaylin Shrives made a solid diving dig to keep one rally alive and appeared to confuse the opposition with the variety of her shots. She walloped some strong kills, but was also skillful in tipping the ball gently over the net.
After some good rallies, Lauren Katyryniuk made a couple of firm shots to win the first set.
The second followed the same pattern with the Comets allowing even fewer points, and mixing up the point of attack. Bella Colombo’s setting was poised and she made a tip-over shot that landed sweetly. Then Brynn Tarabochia fired a kill, followed by another strong shot from Kragerud and another from Shrives. Junior Kayli Wirkkala came off the bench and made a good contribution. One diving dig — which sailed over the net — was especially memorable.
In the third, the Comets sought to close out the win, but the Lions mounted a short comeback before their own errors sealed their fate.
As her team began regrouping for the next encounter, Wirkkala said she was especially pleased with their “energy and positivity.” A motivational speaker had suggested an approach before they embarked on their trip to state last year; the team adopted it for this entire season.
“They messed up, they shake it off, they move on. ‘Next point.’ That’s kind of our theme this year. Next point. Next point. Next point. Flush it,” Wirkkala said. “Control what you can control and flush the rest. Let it go! Like bad calls or, whatever, your mess up, or you’re frustrated, or whatever is going on, just ‘flush it’ and … next point, because you are going to find good stuff.”
