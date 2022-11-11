YAKIMA — Naselle brought two secret weapons to the WIAA state 1B tournament in Yakima Nov. 10-11.
Their names are sophomore Ava Myers-Marshall and eighth-grader Sophia Colombo.
The two managers are valuable members of the squad, familiar with the players and the jobs that need to be done because they have both been playing volleyball all season.
Myers-Marshall said their role includes getting water for the players, helping wherever needed and boosting morale. “We cheer for the team,” Myers-Marshall smiled. “And we get to carry the equiment!” Colombo added, pretending to be peeved, but obviously happy with her role.
As a sophomore, Myers-Marshall played key leadership roles throughout for the JV team, coached by Hannah Higginbotham.
“They boost morale, add spirit and energy,” the coach said. “They are great energizers. They hold their own and still practice with the team.”
A bonus has been having Sophia around for the senior year season of her sister Bella, who is a major contributor to Comet sports. “It has been fun to have the two of them together,” Higginbotham added.
Head Coach Rebekah Wikkala said the two girls’ contribution is huge. “Ava is a good leader on and off the court. She adds a lot of positivity. They are both ‘life-giving.’”
