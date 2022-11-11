Comets will play returning champions
YAKIMA — Naselle powered its way to the WIAA 1B semifinals Thursday with an impressive display of volleyball skills.
Having won its first game in three sets, Naselle won its second by the same margin., The squad tamed the Odessa Tigers 25-19, 25-9 and 25-17 in front of a loud crowd.
The win sets up a semifinal game lunchtime Friday against defending champions Oakesdale. The Blackhawks have won every game this season by three sets, including their two state contests so far. They were the only team to defeat Naselle at state last year (and the Comets took them to five sets).
Errors
Odessa’s volleyball team came to state with a 12-8 record, ranked 12th; Naselle began the tournament ranked fourth after being runners up at District.
Naselle had advanced to the next round at state after a reasonably easy three-set victory in the first round over Moses Lake Christian. In contrast, Odessa had gone to five sets before defeating fifth-ranked Liberty Christian.
Against Naselle, the Tigers struggled to gain any momentum, except for a brief period in the third set where they led 5-0 before the Comets took advantage of Odessa errors, clawed back the deficit, and regained their sparkle.
The game
The first set began with a kill by senior Kaylin Shrives who celebrated by pumping her fists high and joining in the group stomp. It was a ritual that was often repeated.
Bella Colombo served an ace and Lauren Katyryniuk won points serving, too. Colombo, the Comets’ setter, served up the ball on a platter for Delaney Kragerud to bash into the Odessa court. Despite a knee brace she was diving for every stray ball.
The second set was a runaway. Standout freshman Brooke Davis stepped up for a kill to make it 14-6 and in the timeout that followed the entire bench was eager to congratulate her.
Kragerud, too, was inflicting pain on the volleyball as the crowd roared its approval.
In the third, Odessa caught its second wind briefly and led, allowed Naselle to catch up and build a lead, then caught up with the Comets. Davis demonstrated her versatility with a superb block at the net. Shrives had a couple of powerful blasts and Colombo served an ace to tie the scores at 13-13.
The moment
The set teetered back and forth for several points and with Naselle ahead 16-13 a timeout was called.
That was when Naselle superfan Dorothy Hill —senior Brynn Tarabochia’s great grandmother — got into the action. She led the entire blue and yellow contingent in a foot-stomping rendition of “Two bits, four bits, six bits, a dollar!”
And they did stand up and holler.
The inspiration was immediate. Odessa had a lucky play in which the ball hit the top of the net, rolled along it, and threatened to drop in Naselle’s court. Tarabochia hit it back — and it rolled along the top of the net and dropped onto Odessa’s court.
Katyryniuk then served a ball which did not return, Kragerud hit the next winner and Davis had another solid block that dropped into Tiger territory. A few errors from Odessa later, Naselle was celebrating its second win.
Head Coach Rebekah Wirkkala played down any suggestion that it was easy, however. “I think that was a good test. Odessa is a good team,” she said. “But we were pretty consistent, minus that third set burst. We kept a lot of pressure on them, Our girls were consistent. They are hard to stop when they are all ‘feeling it.’ Our block was working, between Delany and Lauren and Brooke.”
Favored
Thursday’s late-night win guarantees the Comets a trophy — and higher than last year, when the Comets placed fifth.
The Blackhawks have been highly favored all year. A semifinal loss for Naselle would mean playing for third or fourth place later Friday.
Naselle’s league rivals, Mossyrock, landed in the opposite side of the state bracket after beating the Comets in the District Championship.
The Vikings defeated Grace Academy in three sets to begin their path to their trophy then beat Northport, also in three sets, en route to their semifinal. Grace had eliminated the other Vikings — Willapa Valley — in an earlier game.
The semifinals feature the four highest seeded teams. Mossyrock, which is seeded No. 2, lost to Oakesdale in the championship final in 2021. The Vikings will play Mary Walker School from Springdale, near Spokane.
