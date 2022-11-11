Brandi Tarabochia and Brynn Tarabochia

Brandi Tarabochia shares a loving moment with her daughter, Naselle senior Brynn Tarabochia, after the Comets earned their semifinal place.

 PATRICK WEBB

Comets will play returning champions

YAKIMA — Naselle powered its way to the WIAA 1B semifinals Thursday with an impressive display of volleyball skills.

Naselle superfan Dorothy Hill

Naselle superfan Dorothy Hill is the great grandmother of senior starter Brynn Tarabochia and the energy she offers revs up the Comet contingent at every game she attends. She is pictured in the Yakima Sun Dome rooting with Brynn’s Mom, Brandi Tarabochia, as the Comets overcame Odessa late Thursday night to clinch a semifinal place.
Delaney Kragerud

At 5-11, Delaney Kragerud, left, is the tallest on the Naselle roster and she makes her imposing stature count with some serious blocking skills. But the senior’s arsenal also includes a strong overhead kill shot and a clever tip-over that often deceives opponents. At right is junior Kayli Wirkkala who came off the bench to make an impact in Naselle’s first game and was a starter in the second.
Bella Colombo

Bella Colombo prepares to serve against Odessa. The senior is playing her last season of basketball in a Comet uniform and proving a very effective setter.
Freshman Brooke Davis

Freshman Brooke Davis has excelled in the Naselle volleyball program this season and was a starter for the first game against Moses Lake Christian. She had two impressive blocks at the net that helped Naselle to victory against Odessa Thursday night.
Naselle High School Principal Justin Laine

Naselle High School Principal Justin Laine high-fives every member of the victorious Comet volleyball squad in the Yakima Sun Dome Thursday night after their victory over Odessa put them into the semifinals.

