The Naselle players celebrate every successful play, and at the center of everything is captain Peyton Dalton (2) who often seems like a conductor with an orchestra. They played well against Oakesdale, but fell 3-1.
YAKIMA — Thursday night, Naselle lost an unsatisfying contest with Oakesdale in a matchup that appeared to come rather too early in the tournament.
The Nighthawks have built a consistently strong volleyball program and came in ranked No. 1 after winning their competitive district.
Naselle’s draw as the eighth-ranked team meant the Comets win over Pomeroy had them facing the state’s strongest team in their second game.
Oakesdale took the first set 25-16 but Naselle evened the score with a 26-24 set win. The third set seemed crucial. At one point Naselle was ahead. But Oakesdale pegged back the deficit to win 29-27. The eastern Washington team then powered through the fourth to take care of business and advance 25-15.
Coach Rebekah Wirkkala said she is still looking for improvement in serving. “We just need to execute better — but we played really hard,” she said. “The girls were still hungry … but whoever won that third set was going to win.”
The loss dropped Naselle into a lower bracket. The Comets play No. 5-ranked Neah Bay 9:45 a.m. Friday with the winner advancing to a 1:30 p.m. trophy game for fifth or sixth place.
In the 2B tournament, Raymond has powered into the semifinals and will play 9:45 a.m. Friday against Walla Walla Valley Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.