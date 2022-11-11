The architects of Naselle’s success on the volleyball court are assistant coach Hanna Higginbotham and head coach Rebekah Wirkkala, right. Both played volleyball at college level. They teamed up to lead Naselle’s program in 2016. Together with another assistant, 2014 graduate Kayti Updike who joined them last year, they have guided the Comets through a stellar season.
Concentration is evident on the faces of Naselle seniors Kaylin Shrives, left, and Delaney Kragerud as they prepare to receive a serve during action from the 2022 WIAA 1B tournament at the Yakima Sun Dome. They and senior teammates Bella Colombo, Lauren Katyryniuk and Brynn Tarabochia will graduate in June, but some younger squad members and an enthusiastic group from the JVs will step up.
The architects of Naselle’s success on the volleyball court are assistant coach Hanna Higginbotham and head coach Rebekah Wirkkala, right. Both played volleyball at college level. They teamed up to lead Naselle’s program in 2016. Together with another assistant, 2014 graduate Kayti Updike who joined them last year, they have guided the Comets through a stellar season.
PATRICK WEBB
Concentration is evident on the faces of Naselle seniors Kaylin Shrives, left, and Delaney Kragerud as they prepare to receive a serve during action from the 2022 WIAA 1B tournament at the Yakima Sun Dome. They and senior teammates Bella Colombo, Lauren Katyryniuk and Brynn Tarabochia will graduate in June, but some younger squad members and an enthusiastic group from the JVs will step up.
YAKIMA — Naselle has some more hardware for the trophy cabinet.
A squad with a solid core of seniors earned the third-place trophy at the Sun Dome after beating Mary Walker School of Springdale near Spokane.
The two teams had met in the fifth- sixth-place final last year with Naselle prevailing.
Scores were 25-23, 18-25, 25-20, 20-25 and 15-10.
It was the final game in a Comet volleyball uniform for seniors Bella Colombo, Kaylin Shrives, Delaney Kragerud, Lauren Katyryniuk and Brynn Tarabochia, who have played key leadership roles in Naselle’s success throughout their high school careers.
• Look for a complete wrapup of the tournament in Wednesday's edition of the Chinook Observer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.