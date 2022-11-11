YAKIMA — Naselle’s terrific run at the WIAA 1B state tournament hit the biggest road bump imaginable Friday.
Powerful Oakesdale, the returning champions, had won every game this year by three sets.
The semifinal score against Naselle was 25-19, 25-22 and 25-16.
The result put Naselle into a consolation game against Mary Walker School for the third and fourth-place trophies.
The Comets placed fifth last year, defeating Mary Walker.
Against Oakesdale, Naselle had some great moments with senior Kaylin Shrives making several kills and Brynn Tarabochia serving well. Delaney Kragerud proved a tough blocker and at setter Bella Colombo showed poise and kept morale high.
In the second set, the Blackhawks were ahead 24-15 when the Comets found an extra gear, with Kragerud winning points and Shrives adding two before an unsuccessful Comet dive for a return gave Oakesdale its winning point.
Sophomore Mylinh Schell came in off the bench in the third and made the most of her minutes. One diving dig soared over the net; another saved a point as Kragerud pounced on her diving pass and made a kill.
“She was just like this little spark of energy. The girls loved it!” said coach Rebekah Wirkkala.
The final will feature Oakesdale against Mossyrock, a repeat of last year’s championship game.
Naselle advanced to the semifinal round after three-set wins against Moses Lake Christian and Odessa.
Pacific County’s only other team at the tournament, Willapa Valley, was eliminated in the first round.
