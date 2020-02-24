Naselle center Jackie Steenerson was named Columbia Valley League co-MVP with Leah Pearson of Columbia Adventist Academy.
Steenerson showed a powerful low-post game with a devastating bank shot throughout her senior year, leading Naselle to a 5-1 record in league play to tie CAA for first-place. She scored 17 points in a win over CAA and 14, including seven in the first two minutes, to help Naselle to a big lead in a non-league rivalry win over Taholah in January.
Peyton Dalton was named First-Team All-League after piling up steals and assists and serving as the team’s defensive stopper.
Lauren Katyryniuk, a three-point shooting threat, was named Second Team after a big freshan season that included a 19-point performance at CAA. Fellow freshman Bella Colombo joined Katyryniuk on Second-Team after a season whose highlights included a 15-point, five-steal, five-assist performance against Three Rivers Christian.
