Brynn Tarabochia

Brynn Tarabochia of Naselle in action at the 2021 WIAA state tournament in Yakima last November.

 PATRICK WEBB/For the Observer

NASELLE — Brynn Tarabochia has been named to the Daily News all-area volleyball team.

The junior libero enjoyed a stellar season as the Comets celebrated a fifth-place finish at the WIAA 1B state tournament in Yakima in November.

Also named to the squad was Reigha Niemeyer of Wahkiakum, who was the Mules’ libero, and went to the 2B state tournament with her team.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.