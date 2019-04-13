WESTPORT – Eighth-grade phenom Brynn Tarabochia tamed the Wildcat bats and her sophomore sister Kylee Tarabochia went 3 for 4 with two doubles as the Comets beat defending 2B Pacific League champion Ocosta 9-4 Friday.
The first four Comets reached base. Kylee Tarabochia led off the game with a gap-shot double. Brynn drove her in with a single up the middle, Peyton Dalton walked, and Lily Harman smacked another line drive up the middle, putting Naselle on its way to a four-run inning.
Brynn Tarabochia held the Wildcats to four runs on eight hits, mostly soft singles. When the Cats hit the ball hard, center fielder Peyton Dalton made sure nothing came of it, making three putouts and preventing extra bases on two other plays.
The Wildcats retired ten straight Comets before the elder Tarabochia ripped a liner off the glove of the leaping first-baseman for a single to lead off the fifth. She eventually scored on a wild pitch, making it a 5-2 game.
With Naselle clinging to a 5-4 sixth-inning lead and one out, Kylee lined a two-run double just past the second-baseman's outstretched glove and into center field. She scored from third on Peyton Dalton's bunt single, taking off on the throw to first. Then Harman blasted a thigh-high pitch into the gap for a double to score Dalton, making it a 9-4 game.
Ocosta loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the inning. But Kylee Tarabochia helped Brynn out of the jam, making a diving stop at shortstop and throwing to third for the force-out to end the inning.
Catcher Hollie Haataia popped out of her crouch to make an outstanding catch of a foul ball in the bottom seventh, the start of a 1-2-3 inning to close out the game.
