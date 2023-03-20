The Naselle High School Knowledge Bowl team earned the third-place trophy in the state competition March 11. Pictured are team members Desirae Gifford, Derek Suomela, Hunter Blain, Alia Lebovitz, Mylinh Schell and Lewis Hoff. Schell assisted when team member Grace Rostad was unable to attend.
The Naselle High School Knowledge Bowl team earned the third-place trophy in the state Knowledge Bowl competition March 11.
Team members were Desirae Gifford, Hunter Blain, Lewis Hoff, Alia Lebovitz, Derek Suomela and Mylinh Schell. Schell, who had been part of a prior team, subbed in when Grace Rostad was unable to attend the final competition.
After successes at regional events early in the school year, the team traveled to Wenatchee. Against competition from schools around Washington, the team placed one point from second and was the highest placing 1B public school.
The students are coached by Karl Johnson, who expressed pride in their achievements.
“This year’s team grew as a team throughout the year,” he said. “Our original team of Lewis, Alia, Derek, Desirae, Hunter and Grace kept getting better at each of the local meets culminating with a first-place finish at our final local meet.”
At the regional meet in Olympia, Naselle placed second overall behind a 2B school and was the top 1B school from the region heading to state.
Johnson described the excitement of the final stages. “During the state meet, the team stayed consistent throughout and we made the semifinals, having placed fifth,” he said. “In the semi-finals we were up again a tough DeSales. DeSales had outscored us in the first oral round and was tied for first place overall. But our team stepped up in the one-on-one competition and beat DeSales and move into the finals.”
He is optimistic of continued success.
“Our team is full of juniors and sophomores. They already have a goal to practice more and come back stronger next year,” he said. “Third place in the state tournament was a great accomplishment and they are proud of where they finished — as am I. But they have set their sights higher for next year.”
Each year the Knowledge Bowl team chooses a team name. Demonstrating delightfully clever humor, this year’s squad chose “Actually, in First Place.”
“Next year we will strive to finish what we started when they chose that name!” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.