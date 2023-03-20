Naselle High School Knowledge Bowl team

The Naselle High School Knowledge Bowl team earned the third-place trophy in the state competition March 11. Pictured are team members Desirae Gifford, Derek Suomela, Hunter Blain, Alia Lebovitz, Mylinh Schell and Lewis Hoff. Schell assisted when team member Grace Rostad was unable to attend.

 Naselle Schools photo

The Naselle High School Knowledge Bowl team earned the third-place trophy in the state Knowledge Bowl competition March 11.

Team members were Desirae Gifford, Hunter Blain, Lewis Hoff, Alia Lebovitz, Derek Suomela and Mylinh Schell. Schell, who had been part of a prior team, subbed in when Grace Rostad was unable to attend the final competition.

