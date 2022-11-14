The architects of Naselle’s success on the volleyball court are assistant coach Hanna Higginbotham and head coach Rebekah Wirkkala, right. Both played volleyball at college level. They teamed up to lead Naselle’s program in 2016. Together with another assistant, 2014 graduate Kayti Updike who joined them last year, they have guided the Comets through a stellar season.
Naselle Head Coach Rebekah Wirkkala was happy — and sad — afterward. “I am losing a bit of my heart a little bit,” she said, her face wet with tears.
Seniors Brynn Tarabochia, Bella Colombo, Kaylin Shrives, Delaney Kragerud and Lauren Katyryniuk played through the grades. Friday was their final game.
“I watched them in seventh grade and had them for all four years,” their coach said. “It’s emotional. They reached their goal of being top three in state that we had at the beginning of the year —because they knew they could. It’s indescribable.”
Memories or trophies? No contest.
“Winning is amazing, and they worked hard to get to that point, but in reality I have been thinking about how much I am going to miss them,” Wirkkala said.
Asked about the most enjoyable part on the season, Kragerud said,
“The girls — being on the court with the team, the girls I have grown up with my whole life.”
Her coach said memories — and lessons — will endure.
“I am going to miss them as players, their laughter and the joy that they bring, the goofiness, the focused fun. Brynn and Bella’s dance-offs at practice, Kaylin’s celebrations after one of the juniors did good stuff, and Delaney, her desire to want to be better. Obviously she is a physical threat, but she has this heart to learn, to be better, in everything, and her compassion.
“They just all are fighters and that is going to carry on in their lives
and I am so blessed to be just even be a little piece of their lives. … you get to be in the ‘season of life’ with them and help them get through teenage years … What a privilege. What a blessing!”
