Naselle’s Corey Gregory, Ethan Lindstrom and Kolby Glenn were all named to the All-State Tournament Second-Team in 1B boys’ basketball for their performance in leading Naselle to a third-place finish at Spokane March 5-7.
Gregory scored 24 points, 13 in the fourth quarter and overtime, in a comeback quarterfinal win. Lindstrom scored 16 in semifinals, while holding Tournament MVP Ryan Moffet of Odessa to six points, 25 below his average, on only five shots. Glenn shot Naselle into the lead against Odessa, then dominated the third-place game with 16 points and five assists in a blowout win over Lummi. Glenn also put up 27 second-half points to lead a comeback win over Riverside Christian in Regionals the previous week.
The tournament’s First-Team consisted of six players, as did the second-team, meaning Naselle had three of the 12 best players there as judged by the coaches.
