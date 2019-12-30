Naselle’s Ethan Lindstrom was named by Associated Press to the 1B All-State First Team as quarterback, kicker and linebacker, joining teammates Fa’aoso Tutu’u and Joey Strange as First-Teamers for the Comets, who were State runners-up in eight-man football.
Tutu’u, a defensive end with 11 sacks, and Joey Strange, who had five interceptions, were part of the All-State defense. Both also made major contributions as running backs. Lindstrom passed for 23 touchdowns and ran for another 30 during a spectacular season.
Odessa’s Marcus King, who set championship game records with 380 yards and six touchdowns in the Tigers’ 80-26 title game victory over Naselle, was named 1B Player of the Year and was among five Odessa players on First Team.
Correction: an earlier article, on the All-Northwest League team, noted that Naselle’s Daniel Holt was named a Second-Team linebacker, but neglected to note that he was also a First-Team offensive lineman.
