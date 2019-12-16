Ethan Lindstrom’s 30 rushing touchdowns, Fa’aoso Tutu’u’s 11 sacks and Joey Strange’s five interceptions were enough to land the three on the All-Northwest League football First-Team.
Lindstrom, who went 57 of 83 passing for 1578 yards and three touchdowns to go with his 1480 yards and 30 TDs on 115 carries, made First-Team as a quarterback, linebacker and kicker after leading Naselle to an undefeated regular season and a trip to State eight-man football finals.
Tutu’u was a First-Team defensive end and Second-Team running back despite missing several weeks with an injury.
Strange had five interceptions as part of a fantastic defensive backfield that shut down regular season opponents and further proved itself in containing the dangerous Almira-Coulee-Hartline passing attack in a State semifinal victory. Strange was also a Second-Team running back.
Deep threat Jason Harman was named a Second-Team tight end. Daniel Holt was a Second-Team linebacker. Kolten Lindstrom made the Second-Team defensive line.
