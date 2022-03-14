Naselle Coach Scott Smith is positive about the upcoming season.
“The Comet track season is going to be great,” he said. “We have a small group of enthusiastic and teachable athletes.”
About 20 are turning out the squad.
The covid pandemic killed off the 2020 season and meant a curtailed opportunity in 2021 which ended at Districts.
There was no state meet but it was a stellar April season finale for Naselle with four athletes being crowned individual champions. Trent Stephens won all his four events, high jump and long jump, both with personal bests, plus triple jump and the 200 meters,
Echo Cenci won the 200m, 400m, 110 hurdles and was second in the 100m.
Brayden Colombo was champion pole vaulter and Derek Suomela won the 400m, was second in the 800m and third in triple jump.
Returning lettermen include Tyler Kirkman, who placed in javelin and discus, and Josh Chadwick, who demonstrated skill in hurdling.. Others are Malcom Schell, Maggie Creech Ware, Jayden Ding, Jack D’Agostino, Riley Thorsen and George Wilson.
The coach is also enthused about some “promising newcomers.” They are Elmer Toftemark, Brandon Kincaid, Alyssa Leonard. Arvid Ross and Alexx Johnson.
“I expect many of our athletes to compete with the top 1B athletes and qualify and medal at State,” Smith said. “We should have another very competitive boys team, but the girls are low in numbers so they will have hard time winning the big meets.”
Local rivals will push NHS athletes. “I suspect Mossyrock girls to be loaded again and, of course, Willapa Valley and Taholah always has good athletes.”
A couple of additional bright spots for Smith are his new assistant coaches: one familiar face and one newcomer.
“Marie Green, an outstanding track athlete at Ilwaco High School and Pacific Lutheran University, will be working with our horizontal jumps and javelin athletes,” he said.
Jack Osadchey, a high school shot putter and volunteer assistant coach for Cathlamet, will coach the throwing events.
There are no home meets but track enthusiasts can watch Naselle athletes compete at the Pacific Meet in Ilwaco May 3.
