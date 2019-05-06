NASELLE – The Naselle girls’ track team took first in eight of 14 individual events at a six-team track meet Thursday, May 2, and Faaoso Tutu’u came extremely close to winning a thrilling 100-meter sprint in helping the Naselle boys take first-place in team points.
Tutu’u was part of an exciting finish in the 100-meter race. Taking thirteen-hundredths off his personal best, Tutu’u came in at 11.75 seconds, six hundredths behind Alex Kaino. Austin Fries of Mary M. Knight, who averages in the mid-twelves and had a previous low of 12.19, ran a shocking 11.80 to take third.
Echo Cenci took second in the 200 meters at 29.27, sliced three seconds from her personal best in the 400 to win in 1:03.38, and won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.64 seconds.
Eighth-grader Bella Colombo was called up to the high school team for Thursday’s event, just as Cenci was late last year while in eighth grade. Colombo, who started for the Comets’ high school basketball team this season, took third in a field of nine with a 1:07.32-second mark in the 400-meters, five seconds better than her top middle school time. She had won all four of her middle school 400-meter races this season. Colombo, who also has four wins in 100-meter hurdles races in middle school this season, was third in a field of four Thursday with a mark of 19.24 seconds. Colombo high-jumped 4’0” Thursday, but her typical middle school mark is 4’2”.
Monte Schell took second with a personal-best high jump of 5’8”. Jacob Eaton high-jumped 5’6”, and Tutu’u had a 5’4” mark. In the 1600-meter race, Schell finished in 5:10.8, edging Ilwaco’s Logan Simonson for second-place by just sixteen hundredths of a second as both set personal records. Ilwaco’s Tristan Trudell was the winner in 4:59.82.
Grace Hunt won her 1600 in a personal-best 6:35.45 and took second in the 800 at 3:03.84.
Freshman Josh Chadwick ran the 100-meter sprint for the first time, tying for seventh at 13.1 seconds, and won in a field of three in the 110-meter hurdles at 19.25 seconds. Senior Parker Dalton also competed in the sprint for the first time, taking 11th at 13.58 seconds.
Lilli Zimmerman had her season-best discus throw of 85’7” for second place, six inches behind teammate Ellie Miller and far ahead of the rest of the field of 12 competitors, which included Emma Colmobo in sixth at 56’9”. Miller took third in the shot put at 27’9.25”, and Zimmerman won with a 31-foot mark. Emma Colombo took first with a 95’8” javelin throw, edging teammate Sophie Scrabeck’s 91-foot mark. Miller was sixth at 74’11”.
Scrabeck won the pole vault at 7’6”, with Hunt in third at six feet. Cody Condon took the boys vault at 11 feet, while Caleb Haataia was third at 9’6” and Parker Dalton took fourth at eight feet.
Jacob Eaton set a personal record with a 37’8.5” triple jump to finish third, and added a 16’8” long jump for sixth.
Condon took third-place with a 125’4” javelin throw. Vince Fauver was sixth at 112’4” and Parker Dalton placed seventh at 110 feet. Travis Popkin came in at 91’10”, and Caleb Haataia had a throw of 82’3”. Condon added a discus throw of 87’3” for sixth place. Cooper Miller was sixth in the shot put at 29’10”, with Fauver ninth at 29’0.5”. Popkin added a personal-best 25’7.25” shot put.
Zimmerman won the high jump competition at 4’6”.
