Naselle beat the Washington School for the Deaf 25-16, 25-13, 25-12 Monday, improving to 3-4 in Columbia Valley League play.
Volleyball: Naselle over Washington School for the Deaf
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
