TUMWATER – Naselle upset District favorite Firm Foundation in semifinals before losing the District title game in five sets to Three Rivers Christian Thursday, Nov. 7. As the second-place team in the District, the Comets qualified for State.
The Comets won their semifinal 28-26, 25-19, 25-21. Three Rivers won the final 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-11.
