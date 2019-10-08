NASELLE – Three Rivers Christian beat Naselle 25-14, 23-25, 25-20, 18-25, 17-15 Tuesday. Naselle falls to 0-2 in the Columbia Valley League.
Volleyball: Three Rivers takes down Naselle in five
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
