Three Rivers Christian beat Naselle 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 in Longview Thursday.
Volleyball: Three Rivers takes down Naselle
Aaron Mead
Aaron Mead is a sports writer for the Chinook Observer. Contact him at 360-642-8181 or aaroncmead@gmail.com.
