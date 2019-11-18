Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala was named Columbia Valley League Coach of the Year after guiding a young team with little varsity experience to a 4-4 mark in league play. Naselle’s Jackie Steenerson and Kylee Tarabochia made First-Team All-League.
Steenerson had 3.3 kills per set and a .305 hitting percentage. 29.1% of her serves went for aces. Tarabochia, the first server in the Comets’ rotation, landed 94.6 percent of her serves in play, 20.5% for aces, and added 82 digs.The All-League First Team consisted of six players from the five-team league, excluding MVP Katie Kogler of Firm Foundation.
Emma Colombo and libero Brynn Tarabochia made Second Team. Hollie Haataia was Honorable Mention.
After taking third in league in the regular season, the Comets placed second at District before going 1-2 at State.
