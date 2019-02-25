NASELLE — Naselle power forward Lilli Zimmerman won the Columbia Valley League Player of the Year award after leading Naselle to a 6-0 record in league play with her powerful play near the basket.
Kenzie Glenn was named to the All-League first team for the first time after a big year from three-point range. Glenn combined for 10 steals in a pair of wins over second-place Columbia Adventist.
Small forward Taylor Gudmundsen, a 5’9” player who often runs the offense, also made First-Team. Columbia Adventist’s Macey Pearson and Allie Tyler and Washington School for the Deaf’s Ashantay Truong rounded out the first team.
Naselle junior post Jackie Steenerson was named Second-Team All-League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.