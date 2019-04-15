Naselle senior power forward Lilli Zimmerman was named Associated Press honorable mention All-State 1B. Zimmerman, one of the strongest players in the state, excelled as a rebounder and interior presence, leading the Comets to the State tournament. She had 19 points in a must-win playoff game versus Columbia Adventist. Then, in a huge fourth quarter comeback against Clallam Bay that got the Comets to State, she showed some of her best post moves, scoring seven in the quarter to give her 15 for the game.
The honorable mention designation by the AP essentially means Second-Team All State; six 1B players made Honorable Mention, while five were on the First Team. Taholah’s Denise Curley Bear and Nettie Mail were the only other local players on either All-State team, both making honorable mention.
