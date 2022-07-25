Ron Rood

Ron Rood will be the new head football coach at Ilwaco this fall. Rood, 71, an inductee to the Washington State Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2009, has compiled a 236-115 overall record as head coach, including winning a state championship at Concrete High School in 1985. “We’ll try to be competitive and I think we can,” Rood said.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

ILWACO — A new face will be patrolling the sidelines and calling a different offense for the Fishermen football team this fall.

Ron Rood has been named head football coach for the Ilwaco Fishermen heading into the 2022 season.

