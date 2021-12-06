ILWACO — The Naselle girls basketball team used length and experience to earn a hard-fought 39-29 victory over Ilwaco last week.
The Lady Comets (2-1) were led by 5’10” junior center Kaylin Shrives, who tallied nine points in a defensive battle that remained close throughout.
Both teams traded leads in the first half, with Ilwaco holding a slim 17-15 advantage at the the half.
Naselle started to create separation in the third quarter, fueled by a 15-4 run and a dominant defense, giving the Lady Comets a 30-21 lead going into the final period, where they cruised to a 39-29 final.
Ilwaco, playing their first game since the graduation of star guard Erika Glenn last season, entered with only nine players on the roster, all of which are underclassmen, including six juniors, two sophomores and one 8th grader. Naselle, meanwhile, is a senior-laden squad this season, featuring six seniors among 12 on the active roster.
Ilwaco junior center Julianna Fleming paced the Lady Fishermen with nine points.
Ilwaco (0-1) will next face South Bend. Naselle (2-1) will next play the Washington School for the Deaf.
Area notes: The Ilwaco boys (1-0) opened their season with an 83-74 win at Willapa Valley (0-1) Monday. The Naselle boys will begin their season Tuesday, Dec. 7 against the Washington School for the Deaf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.