• Other nearby teams at State included South Bend’s girls team, which made a surprise playoff run. The fourth-seed out of the Pacific League, the Indians beat 10-seed Liberty Bell at Regionals, then crushed number seven Auburn Adventist 49-29 in Spokane. They lost in quarterfinals to top-seed Wahkiakum, 44-21, before losing 48-31 to Davenport in the consolation brackets.
• Wahkiakum lost in semifinals 60-54 against Liberty, then finished third with a 54-43 victory over La Conner.
• Willapa Valley’s boys beat Oroville 58-44 in the first round, then put up a respectable performance against Brewster in quarterfinals, where they lost 57-49. Brewster went on to finish third-place but was arguably the second-best team at the tournament, giving Kittitas a huge scare on its way to a three-peat championship. After the Brewster loss, Valley lost to Toledo on the consolation bracket. The Valley girls lost 56-26 in the first round against Liberty.
• Taholah’s girls’ team was one-and-done, losing to Selkirk 62-49.
• Kittitas, led by Gonzaga commit Brock Ravet, Washington’s all-time leading scorer, won the 2B boys championship for the third straight year, defeating St. George’s 79-51.
• Talia von Oelhoffen, a sophomore who is already listed as a five-star recruit on ESPN.com, led Tri-Cities Prep to the 2B girls’ championship. Prep beat Liberty 50-42 in finals.
• Colton won its tenth 1B girls’ title in 11 years, crushing its first two opponents by a combined 97 points before making a big second-half comeback to beat Pomeroy 51-43.
• Yakama Tribal made a thrilling comeback from 15 down in semifinals against Almira-Coulee-Hartline, as Bryan Storm created chaos as the point man for their full-court press. Storm fouled out near the end of the game with the team still behind. But they somehow pulled ahead, Maguire Isaak missed a layup in the last minute, and Tribal emerged with the 55-53 win. Top-seed Sunnyside Christian then beat Yakama Tribal in finals, 54-45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.