ILWACO — The local boys and girls basketball programs, upon concluding their seasons last week, learned several of their players were selected for the 2020-2021 Pacific League ‘All-League’ team.
Girls
Ilwaco senior guard Erika Glenn, a first-team selection, received top honors as the league co-MVP with Raymond’s Kyra Gardner.
Glenn and Gardner made for memorable matchups during the season, with each all-star leading their team to victories against one another on their respective court.
Ilwaco senior guard Tiana Ramsey was a second-team selection. Ilwaco sophomore centers Olivia McKinstry and Juliana Fleming were both selected for the third team.
Raymond tied Ilwaco placing four players on the list, including junior Kyra Gardner, first team; 8th grader Karysen Freeman, first team; freshmen Kyndal Koski, second team; senior Hannah Miller, second team.
South Bend had three players as honorable mentions, including sophomore Elli Caps, junior Hannah Jewell and junior Reece Williams.
Boys
The Ilwaco boys team nearly placed their entire starting lineup on the ‘All-League’ list with four selections.
Ilwaco Junior guard Jaden Turner was the lone first-team selection. Freshmen guard/forward Beckett Turner made the second team. Junior forward/center Sam Glenn was selected to the third team. Sophomore guard Alex West was an honorable mention.
Raymond sophomore Morgan Anderson was a first team selection and teammate Adrian Quintana made third team.
South Bend senior Nathon Ashley was a second-team selection and teammate Josh Johnson was an honorable mention.
