LONG BEACH — The youth of the Peninsula and Clatsop County areas are invited to participate in the Peninsula Golf Course’s Inaugural Summer Youth Golf Program.
This program will be provided free to all youth ages 6-18 years old. From June 19 through Aug. 28, the Youth Golf Program will be held every Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. Lunch is provided from noon to 12:30 p.m.
“Youth who participate will be provided with golf instruction, life skills and a fun, safe environment to enjoy with friends. The Peninsula Golf Course is continuing to work with several businesses in the area to provide a unique opportunity for the Youth of the Peninsula and Clatsop County areas,” course operators said in a press release.
To sign up, fill in all information and send it to Peninsula Golf Course. Signups also may be made by calling the pro shop or sending an email.
PENINSULA GOLF COURSE
9604 Pacific Way
Long Beach, WA 98631
360-642-4653
