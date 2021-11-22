Players, manager earn sportsmanship honors Nov 22, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 Echo Cenci, Naselle +6 Gladys Wilson, Naselle +6 Nicole Steenerson, Naselle +6 Grace Busenius, Raymond +6 Marissa Frasier, Willapa Valley +6 Jarisa Hodel, Willapa Valley +6 Megan Leitz, Wahkiakum Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Several of the region’s volleyball players earned sportsmanship medals at the WIAA state 1B and 2B championships in Yakima.Those earning awards from Naselle were senior Echo Cenci and sophomores Gladys Wilson and Nicole Steenerson.Raymond players honored were senior Grace Busenius, sophomore Kyndal Koski and freshman Tressa McMullen.Willapa Valley team members honored were senior Marisa Frasier, junior Grace Huber and manager Jarisa Hodel.Wahkiakum players honored were senior Megan Leitz and junior Breyonna Montgomery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sportsmanship Jarisa Hodel Patrick Webb Sport Raymond Player Medal Wahkiakum Tressa Mcmullen Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace More from this section +30 Photos: Wisconsin Badgers edge Nebraska Cornhuskers to retain Freedom Trophy 5:23 Two-Minute Drill: Reacting to news of Adrian Martinez's injury, and its future ramifications +6 Photos and video: The sights, sounds from Camp Randall Stadium, where the Huskers take on Wisconsin Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer OBSD teacher pleads guilty to child-pornography chargesDungeness crab season OK to start Dec. 1Obituary: Donald M. CoxFootball quarterfinal: Naselle wins, advances to semisRaymond schools fire two over vaccinesMan in critical condition after rollover on US101Chinook School: Community’s heart is pumping with energyObituary: Eldred GilpinChehalis man faces assault with a deadly weapon charges after shooting toward girlfriendNaselle man pleads guilty to sex crimes against minor Images Videos CommentedObituary: Donald M. Cox (1)IHS's Quintana wins state cross country — again! (1)
