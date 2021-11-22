Several of the region’s volleyball players earned sportsmanship medals at the WIAA state 1B and 2B championships in Yakima.

Those earning awards from Naselle were senior Echo Cenci and sophomores Gladys Wilson and Nicole Steenerson.

Raymond players honored were senior Grace Busenius, sophomore Kyndal Koski and freshman Tressa McMullen.

Willapa Valley team members honored were senior Marisa Frasier, junior Grace Huber and manager Jarisa Hodel.

Wahkiakum players honored were senior Megan Leitz and junior Breyonna Montgomery.

