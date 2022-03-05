SPOKANE — Raymond High School has earned a state team trophy.
The girls basketball team placed sixth at the WIAA 2B championships at the Spokane Arena.
The Seagulls had won two and lost one in their path to the trophy round. In their final game Saturday, Raymond lost to LaConner 67-52.
The game featured an exciting first half in which the lead changed five times and was tied three times. LaConner shifted in a high gear in the second and built a lead. Despite all efforts, Raymond was not able to catch up.
The Braves came into the tournament ranked No. 1 following a regular season with only one loss and a 91-54 regional win over Chief Leschi. But a quarterfinal loss to No. 2 Warden pushed LaConner into the consolation bracket where they defeated Lake Roosevelt 69-61.
At the half
The first half ended with the Braves ahead 33-31 after a spirited two periods. Senior Grace Busenius claimed the first points, snatching up a loose ball and firing it in. On defense she was a solid opponent, stopping several LaConner moves.
Sophomore Kyndal Koski fought on the ground for the ball and contributed to several passing moves. Senior Kyra Gardner was in her element, directing action, shooting for twos and threes, racing back in defense to bat away a shot. The second period opened with the Braves 19-13 ahead, but Gardner and freshman Karsyn Freeman hit consecutive 3-pointers and Gardner’s sleight-of-hand pass gave the ball to senior Izzy Silvernail who brought the scores closer. As the half ended, Gardner stole the ball and fired it clear down the court to Freeman who scored while being fouled. She missed the free throw, but got the ball back and hit her second chance.
Close but not quite
In the second half, LaConner senior Sarah Cook hit 3-pointers that ran up the score. With eight minutes remaining in Raymond’s season, the deficit was 49-45. But as the final quarter began, the Braves scored a 3-point shot, then another player drove to the basket for two, was fouled and hit the free throw. At one point the LaConner lead was 18 points, as the clock ticked down, and the Braves passed the ball around to burn off the minutes. Paige Williams, an enthusiastic sophomore, had the last word, nailing a free throw to bring the score to 67-52.
Raymond was presented with its sixth-place trophy then led the applause for LaConner.
Afterward, coach Jason Koski was disappointed in the game, but happy in the season, which included success in league and at Districts. “The second half got away from us, as we weren’t very disciplined on some easy assignments,” he said “That No. 33 (Cook) kind of had her way in the second half with those threes. She had four threes in the second half and you can’t be undisciplined against good teams. So a lot of credit to them and hopefully those are things that we can learn from.”
Other issues emerged. “Rebounding is another one,” said the coach. “They got some offensive boards that hurt us and offensively we struggled, we didn’t get people involved as much, not being able to play 5-on-5 sometimes hurts you.”
‘Grown’
As the high school season ends, Koski will lose Gardner’s sharp mind and top-level physical ability to Washington State University. “Just phenomenal basketball skills,” he said. “I have never had a player like her.”
He called freshman Freeman a “great athlete.” All season she has just gotten better and better. She brings a real toughness mentality and a scorer’s mentality for us.”
His daughter, Kyndal, a sophomore, contributed in all games. “She has started to attack the basket a little bit more this year. She didn’t really get a lot of looks, but she’s grown as a player.”
Mention of junior Alia Enlow produced a chuckle. “I call her ‘Gumby’ because her arms and legs are all over,” laughed the coach, “but she is so athletic and gives us the ability to guard outside or inside — and she has lots of energy.”
The other standout was Busenius, whose work on defense was noticed. At the beginning of the season, he told her, “You are going to be a starter for us, and you are going to have to play ‘dirty minutes,’ and ‘dirty minutes’ are the strength game and getting on the floor and doing that stuff that people don’t see but I see,” said the coach.
Overall, Koski reflected on his mission. “The most important memories are the relationships that are formed between player and player, and player and coach, because they are going to come back in 20 years, just like my assistant Sarah (Sides),going and they are going to have the same memories — and that’s what I want to provide.”
Mixed success
Raymond’s path at state launched Gardner into the spotlight again with a 30-point performance in a first-round win against Mabton. The 5-11 senior, named league player of the year for three consecutive years, dominated play, bombarding the Vikings’ net with shots but passing almost as often.
Raymond won 65-44 with Freeman scoring 13.
The Seagulls had built a 23-12 lead after the first quarter and then kept adding to it. Score was 40-23 at the half.
In the quarterfinal, Gardner’s team-high 21 would usually have been impressive. But two Colfax players had hot streaks of their own. Freshman Brynn McGaughy scored 27 points and senior Asher Cai had 22, including four 3-point shots, as the Bulldogs roared to a 67-34 win.
The game started out reasonably evenly, and Raymond had a brief early lead, but two quarters either side of halftime — Colfax outscored Raymond 18-7 in each — put the outcome beyond doubt.
Rolling
The Colfax loss put the Seagulls into the consolation bracket and a matchup with Chief Leshi Friday. Raymond led all the way to win 56-42. Freeman was again on top form, scoring with a 3-pointer then on a solo play in which she cleverly kept the ball from going out of bounds, drove to the hoop and scored while being fouled. Shortly afterward, Gardner engineered several passes, but teammates just couldn’t find the hoop.
After some close-in tussles, one passed it out to the far side of the court where Gardner fired in a 3-point shot. As the half ended, Gardner, back helping in defense, stole the ball from a Warrior player and accelerated down court for a lay-in. The halftime score was 35-15, and as the game resumed it was Gardner again running to the hoop to score despite some fierce defense and at one point Raymond led by 21.
Fellow Busenius had some good plays throughout and was on target from the free-throw line and Izzy Silvernail demonstrated her strength.
Leschi narrowed the lead throughout the second half, outscoring Raymond with junior Tala Mitchell proving dangerous with 17 points. But with some solid free-throws Raymond kept the margin from becoming close. Gardner finished with 24, Freeman 12 and Williams eight.
Graduating
The season ended Gardner’s stellar high school basketball career as Athletic Director Mike Tully continued to tally how many school records she had broken. Players graduating with her will be Silvernail, Busenius, Page Chan, Olivia Stigar and Sidney Swogger. Other underclassmen on the roster were Williams, Enlow, Kyndal Koski, Emma Glazier, Megan Kongbouakhay and Tymber Livingston. The team is coached by Jason Koski with assistants Butch Betrozoff and Sarah Sides.
Raela McVey had schooled her cheer squad well. Tressa McMullen, Brooke Bednarek and Presley McVey were in full voice, leading the Seagulls fans with gusto, as they had all tournament. The trio outshouted LaConner’s seven-girl squad throughout.
