PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE
Week 8, Jan. 6
Doc’s Balls & Pockets 95 25
Doc’s Subs 86 34
Doc’s Cues 59 61
Doc’s Odds & Ends 55 65
Lamplighter 54 66
Doc’s Revenge 48 72
Eagles Coasties 45 75
Doc’s Rockers 38 82
3-fers: Curtis Bade, Bill Herman, Eddie Lau, Mike Lambert, Marc LeDoux, Anne MacCorkle, Harley Mayers, Rob Michaels, Chuck Nelson, Don Sheldon
Table Run: Curtis Bade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.