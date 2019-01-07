PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

Week 8, Jan. 6

Doc’s Balls & Pockets 95 25

Doc’s Subs 86 34

Doc’s Cues 59 61

Doc’s Odds & Ends 55 65

Lamplighter 54 66

Doc’s Revenge 48 72

Eagles Coasties 45 75

Doc’s Rockers 38 82

3-fers: Curtis Bade, Bill Herman, Eddie Lau, Mike Lambert, Marc LeDoux, Anne MacCorkle, Harley Mayers, Rob Michaels, Chuck Nelson, Don Sheldon

Table Run: Curtis Bade

