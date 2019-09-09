PENINSULA 9-BALL LEAGUE
Week 11-2, Sept. 4
DOC’S SUBS 10 0
DOC’S STAYN ALIVE 10 0
DOC’S TSUNAMI 3 2
DOC’S W&P 4 6
DOC’S REVENGE 4 6
DOC’S POOLIGANS 4 6
LBT PLAYERS 2 8
LAMPLIGHTER 2 8
EAGLE COASTIES 0 5
Four game winners: Mike Lambert, Bill Herman, John Hayes, Eddie Lau, Bonnie Russell, Rob Michaels.
***
PENINSULA GOLF COURSE
35TH ANNIVERSARY GOLF TOURNAMENT
On Saturday, Sept. 14, come join the fun at a golf tournament to support the Water Music Festival and the music programs at Ocean Beach and Naselle-Grays River Valley school districts. Sign in at 10:30 a.m., with tee off at 11 a.m. Register at the Peninsula Golf Course pro shop. The cost is $35 in advance or $40 the day of the event. Lunch is provided by The Cove Restaurant as part of the registration fee, and includes mulligans, contests, a raffle and award prizes. Call Doug or Joe at 360-642-2828.
Peninsula Golf Course
Tuesday Night Business League
WEEK 12 HONEY POT, KP, and Semi-Finals Team Points
09/03/19, WEEK #12
Next week will be the final matches. Alaskan Observers vs. PenCove for first and second. North Beach Tavern vs. The Breakers for third and fourth.
1st – Low Gross – 34 — Jim Owens
2nd – Low Gross – 35 — Mike Litiwa
1st – Low Net – 27 — Richard Vasquez
2nd – Low Net – 28 — Noah Remillard
KP #4 — Leon Nielsen – 9’10”
Team Standings:
Alaskan Observer — 66 points
North Beach Tavern — 40.5 points
Pencove — 52.5 points
The Breakers — 41 points
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.