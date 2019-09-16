SUNDAY PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE
An important meeting for the upcoming Sunday Peninsula Pool League is set for Monday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Doc’s Tavern in Ocean Park. On the agenda is a discussion of the league and rules of the group. All are welcome. If you have questions call Joyce at 360-244-0483
Peninsula Golf Course
Tuesday Night Business League
WEEK 13 HONEY POT, KP, and Finals Match Play
09/10/19, WEEK #13
Alaskan Observers won their matches over Pencove 3 to 1. So Alaskan Observers are the 2019 Tuesday Business League Champions and Pencove came in 2nd place. North Beach Tavern came in 3rd place for the year and The Breakers came in 4th place for the year.
1st – Low Gross – 34, Terry Hillman
1st – Low Net – 26, Noah Remillard
2nd – Low Net – 29, Richard Vasquez
KP #4, Leon Nielsen – 9’10”
Business League Champions —Alaskan Observers: Brandon Marsh, Terry Hill-man, Brad Weatherby, Richard Vasquez
2nd — PenCove: Curt Elm, Ed Hines, Noah Remillard, Will Hine
3rd — North Beach Tavern: Fred Carter, Leon Nielsen, Mike Long
