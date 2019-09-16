SUNDAY PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

An important meeting for the upcoming Sunday Peninsula Pool League is set for Monday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Doc’s Tavern in Ocean Park. On the agenda is a discussion of the league and rules of the group. All are welcome. If you have questions call Joyce at 360-244-0483

***

Peninsula Golf Course

Tuesday Night Business League

WEEK 13 HONEY POT, KP, and Finals Match Play

09/10/19, WEEK #13

Alaskan Observers won their matches over Pencove 3 to 1. So Alaskan Observers are the 2019 Tuesday Business League Champions and Pencove came in 2nd place. North Beach Tavern came in 3rd place for the year and The Breakers came in 4th place for the year.

1st – Low Gross – 34, Terry Hillman

1st – Low Net – 26, Noah Remillard

2nd – Low Net – 29, Richard Vasquez

KP #4, Leon Nielsen – 9’10”

Business League Champions —Alaskan Observers: Brandon Marsh, Terry Hill-man, Brad Weatherby, Richard Vasquez

2nd — PenCove: Curt Elm, Ed Hines, Noah Remillard, Will Hine

3rd — North Beach Tavern: Fred Carter, Leon Nielsen, Mike Long

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.