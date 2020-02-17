SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE
WEEK 12, FEB. 16
Doc’s Subs 126 39
Doc’s Balls & a Pocket 121 44
Doc’s Fish & Poles 79 71
Doc’s Odds & Ends 74 91
Doc’s Revenge 72 93
Doc’s Rockers 67 83
Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 66 97
LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 58 107
Eagles Coasties 55 95
3-Fers: Cindy Bade, Steve Burton, Don Meyers, Mike Olin, Isaac Perez, Jessica Reed, Robert Reed, Don Sheldon.
Break and Run: Curtis Bade
WEEK 11, FEB. 9
3-Fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Bill Herman, Mike Lambert, Gio Lazaro, Linda Ramseyer, Don Sheldon, Paul Witherbee.
Table Run: Curtis Bade, Bill Herman, Mike Lambert
Break and Run: Don Sheldon
