SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

WEEK 12, FEB. 16

Doc’s Subs 126 39

Doc’s Balls & a Pocket 121 44

Doc’s Fish & Poles 79 71

Doc’s Odds & Ends 74 91

Doc’s Revenge 72 93

Doc’s Rockers 67 83

Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 66 97

LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 58 107

Eagles Coasties 55 95

3-Fers: Cindy Bade, Steve Burton, Don Meyers, Mike Olin, Isaac Perez, Jessica Reed, Robert Reed, Don Sheldon.

Break and Run: Curtis Bade

WEEK 11, FEB. 9

3-Fers: Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Bill Herman, Mike Lambert, Gio Lazaro, Linda Ramseyer, Don Sheldon, Paul Witherbee.

Table Run: Curtis Bade, Bill Herman, Mike Lambert

Break and Run: Don Sheldon

