PENINSULA 9-BALL LEAGUE
Week 8, Aug. 15
Doc’s Subs 28 7
Doc’s Stayin’ Alive 26 9
Doc’s Pooligans 24.5 15.5
Doc’s W&P 21 14
Eagle Coasties 16 19
Doc’s Revenge 15 20
Doc’s Tsunami 13 22
Lamplighter 10 25
LBT Players 6.5 28.5
Four game winners: Don Sheldon, Bill Herman, Robert Reed, Mike Lambert, Eddie Lau, Bruce Johnsen, Mark Larson, David Majka, Josh Boardman
9-Ball breaks: John Hayes
Break & run and table run: Chuck Nelson, David Majka
***
PENINSULA GOLF COURSE
Tuesday Night Business League
Honey Pot, KP & Team Points
Week 10, Aug. 20
1st – Low Gross – 37
Jim Owens
Brandon Marsh
Dan Barrus
2nd – Low Gross – 38
Mike Long
1st – Low Net – 24
Brad Weatherby
2nd – Low Net – 29
Leon Nielsen
Richard Vasquez00
KP #6
Mike Long – 32’7”
Team Standings/Yearly Points:
1st — Alaskan Observers, 43
2nd — North Beach Tavern, 31.5
3rd — Pencove, 25.5
4th — The Breakers, 20
