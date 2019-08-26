PENINSULA 9-BALL LEAGUE

Week 8, Aug. 15

Doc’s Subs 28 7

Doc’s Stayin’ Alive 26 9

Doc’s Pooligans 24.5 15.5

Doc’s W&P 21 14

Eagle Coasties 16 19

Doc’s Revenge 15 20

Doc’s Tsunami 13 22

Lamplighter 10 25

LBT Players 6.5 28.5

Four game winners: Don Sheldon, Bill Herman, Robert Reed, Mike Lambert, Eddie Lau, Bruce Johnsen, Mark Larson, David Majka, Josh Boardman

9-Ball breaks: John Hayes

Break & run and table run: Chuck Nelson, David Majka

***

PENINSULA GOLF COURSE

Tuesday Night Business League

Honey Pot, KP & Team Points

Week 10, Aug. 20

1st – Low Gross – 37

Jim Owens

Brandon Marsh

Dan Barrus

2nd – Low Gross – 38

Mike Long

1st – Low Net – 24

Brad Weatherby

2nd – Low Net – 29

Leon Nielsen

Richard Vasquez00

KP #6

Mike Long – 32’7”

Team Standings/Yearly Points:

1st — Alaskan Observers, 43

2nd — North Beach Tavern, 31.5

3rd — Pencove, 25.5

4th — The Breakers, 20

