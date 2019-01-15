PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

Week 9, Jan. 13

Doc’s Balls & Pockets 108 27

Doc’s Subs 99 36

Doc’s Odds & Ends 64 71

Lamplighter 63 72

Doc’s Cues 61 74

Doc’s Revenge 54 81

Eagles Coasties 51 84

Doc’s Rockers 40 95

3-fers: Cindy Bade, Don Briggs, Bobby Crislip, Mike Lambert, Dyke Moen, Chuck Nelson, Isaac Perez, Don Sheldon, Paul Witherbee.

Table Run: Curtis Bade, Bobby Crislip, Mike Lambert, Chuck Nelson.

