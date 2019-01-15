PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE
Week 9, Jan. 13
Doc’s Balls & Pockets 108 27
Doc’s Subs 99 36
Doc’s Odds & Ends 64 71
Lamplighter 63 72
Doc’s Cues 61 74
Doc’s Revenge 54 81
Eagles Coasties 51 84
Doc’s Rockers 40 95
3-fers: Cindy Bade, Don Briggs, Bobby Crislip, Mike Lambert, Dyke Moen, Chuck Nelson, Isaac Perez, Don Sheldon, Paul Witherbee.
Table Run: Curtis Bade, Bobby Crislip, Mike Lambert, Chuck Nelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.