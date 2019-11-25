PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

WEEK #3, NOV. 24

Doc’s Balls & A Pocket 35 10

Doc’s Subs 33 12

Doc’s Odds & Ends 21 24

Doc’s Revenge 20 25

Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 18 27

Doc’s Fish & Poles 17 13

Doc’s Rockers 15 15

LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 13 32

Eagles Coasties 8 22

3-Fers: Curtis Bade, Richard Davis, Bill Herman, Betsy Lester, Jenny Sheldon, Kenneth Sheldon, Larry Wirkkala

Break & Run: Curtis Bade

WEEK #2, NOV. 17

3-Fers: Patty Akereill, Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Mike Litawa, David Majka, Dan McBride, Norma Rice, Sonny Savioli, Dick Siefert, Paul Witherbee

8-Ball Break: Mike Litawa

Break & Run: Curtis Bade

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.