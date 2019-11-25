PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE
WEEK #3, NOV. 24
Doc’s Balls & A Pocket 35 10
Doc’s Subs 33 12
Doc’s Odds & Ends 21 24
Doc’s Revenge 20 25
Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 18 27
Doc’s Fish & Poles 17 13
Doc’s Rockers 15 15
LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 13 32
Eagles Coasties 8 22
3-Fers: Curtis Bade, Richard Davis, Bill Herman, Betsy Lester, Jenny Sheldon, Kenneth Sheldon, Larry Wirkkala
Break & Run: Curtis Bade
WEEK #2, NOV. 17
3-Fers: Patty Akereill, Cindy Bade, Curtis Bade, Mike Litawa, David Majka, Dan McBride, Norma Rice, Sonny Savioli, Dick Siefert, Paul Witherbee
8-Ball Break: Mike Litawa
Break & Run: Curtis Bade
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.