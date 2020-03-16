LOWER COLUMBIA PENINSULA 8-BALL BILLIARD
WEEK 13 MAR 11
Doc’s Stayn Alive 40 12
LBT TLT 39 13
Doc’s Subs 33 19
Doc’s Dead Pool 30 22
Doc’s Tsunami 30 22
Doc’s Cues 29 23
American Eagles 22 30
Doc’s Revenge 14 38
Coastie Eagles 12 40
LBT Young Guns 12 40
30-Point Winners: Harley Wiggins, Ben Renteria, Joyce Benson, Mark Ledoux, Dan McBride, David Berkman, Joan Moore, Karen Crawford
Break & Runs: Dee Reis, Bruce Johnson
Table Runs: Chuck Nelson
8-Ball Break: None
10-Zip: Will Chipman, Bruce Johnsen, Dee Reis, Mark Larson
Note: High point player for the week is Karen Crawford and seven others with 32 points.
****
2020 PENINSULA GOLF COURSE 2nd CHANCE NET TOURNAMENT SERIES
IRONMAN PAR 3 TOURNAMENT RESULTS
1st — Doug Brown / Will Hine — 21
2nd — Ed Hines / Sally Hines — 24
T-3rd — Richard Vasquez / Mike Nichols — 25
Rick Larson / KJ Harbaugh — 25
5th — Fred Carter / Leon Nielsen — 26
****
PENINSULA GOLF CLUB: PLAYERS CLUB
SUNDAY RESULTS MAR 1
1st Low Gross — 73
Mike Long
2nd Low Gross — 79
Dan Barrus
1st Low Net — 67
Kevin Ward
2nd Low Net — 70
Fred Carter
KP 2nd Shot 5
Kevin Ward — 13’ 10”
KP 4
Rick Larson — 7’ 10”
****
PENINSULA GOLF CLUB PLAYERS CLUB
SUNDAY RESULTS MAR 8
1st Low Gross — 34
Brian Regimbal
1st Low Net — 33
Brad Weatherby
2nd Low Net — 35
Mary Lou Estrada, Mike Nichols
KP 2nd Shot 2
Brian Regimbal 9’ 9”
