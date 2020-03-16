LOWER COLUMBIA PENINSULA 8-BALL BILLIARD

WEEK 13 MAR 11

Doc’s Stayn Alive  40      12

LBT TLT    39      13

Doc’s Subs  33      19

Doc’s Dead Pool   30      22

Doc’s Tsunami      30      22

Doc’s Cues  29      23

American Eagles    22      30

Doc’s Revenge      14      38

Coastie Eagles       12      40

LBT Young Guns  12      40

30-Point Winners: Harley Wiggins, Ben Renteria, Joyce Benson, Mark Ledoux, Dan McBride, David Berkman, Joan Moore, Karen Crawford

Break & Runs: Dee Reis, Bruce Johnson

Table Runs: Chuck Nelson

8-Ball Break: None

10-Zip: Will Chipman, Bruce Johnsen, Dee Reis, Mark Larson

Note: High point player for the week is Karen Crawford and seven others with 32 points.

****

2020 PENINSULA GOLF COURSE 2nd CHANCE NET TOURNAMENT SERIES

IRONMAN PAR 3 TOURNAMENT RESULTS

1st — Doug Brown / Will Hine — 21

2nd — Ed Hines / Sally Hines — 24

T-3rd — Richard Vasquez / Mike Nichols — 25

              Rick Larson / KJ Harbaugh — 25

5th — Fred Carter / Leon Nielsen — 26

****

PENINSULA GOLF CLUB: PLAYERS CLUB

SUNDAY RESULTS MAR 1

1st Low Gross — 73

Mike Long  

2nd Low Gross — 79

Dan Barrus

1st Low Net — 67

Kevin Ward

2nd Low Net — 70

Fred Carter

KP 2nd Shot 5

Kevin Ward — 13’ 10”

KP 4

Rick Larson — 7’ 10”

****

PENINSULA GOLF CLUB PLAYERS CLUB

SUNDAY RESULTS MAR 8

1st Low Gross — 34

Brian Regimbal     

1st Low Net — 33

Brad Weatherby

2nd Low Net — 35

Mary Lou Estrada, Mike Nichols

KP 2nd Shot 2

Brian Regimbal 9’ 9”     

 

 

 

