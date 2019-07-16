Two Person, Alternate Shot Tournament, Peninsula Golf Course
Saturday, July 13
Peninsula Golf Course Cup Standings are as follows: 1st Richard Vasquez; 2nd Ed Hines; 3rd Fred Carter; 4th Doug Brown; 5th Rick Larson; 6th Gavin Brown; 7th Noah Remillard; 8th Leon Nielsen; 9th Terry Hillman; 10th Kent Sypniewski; 11th Josh Cruise; 12th KJ Harbaugh; 13th Virginia Knopski; 14th Steve Burton; 15th Will Hine; 16th Angie Brown; T-17th Ben Collins, Brandon Marsh; T-19th Don Parsons, Doug Wilde; 21st John Knopski; T-22nd Cora Barron, Jim Owens, Jay Steiner, Aaron Broeckel, Mike Feroglia; 27th Dan Whealdon; T-28th Don Walters, Patrick Schenk, Brad Woodham; T-31st Mark Donaldson, Bill Delfosse.
Team 2-Person Alternate Shot, 6th Tournament Final Results
T-1st Noah Remillard/Ben Collins, Terry Hillman/Brandon Marsh; 3rd Gavin Brown/Richard Vasquez; 4th Fred Carter/Leon Nielsen; T-5th Rick Larson/KJ Harbough; Ed Hines/Doug Brown; 7th Dan Whealdon/Joe Brown. KP #4 winner – Brandon Marsh.
Peninsula Golf Course
Tuesday Night Business League
Week 3, July 2
1st – Low Gross — Terry Hillman, Jim Owens; 1st – Low Net — Richard Vasquez; 2nd – Low Net — Ed Hines, Fred Carter; KP#3 Tim Pfeiffer
Standings
1st Alaskan Observers; 2nd North Beach Tavern; 3rd Pencove; 4th The Breakers
Week 4, July 9
1st – Low Gross — Noah Remillard – 40
1st – Low Net — Brad Woodham – 31
KP 2nd Shot #5 — Ed Hines
Standings
1st Pencove
2nd Alaskan Observers
3rd North Beach Tavern
4th The Breakers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.